ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look.

But organizers say, fear not.

If you're from Allentown, driving through the Lights in the Parkway display with your family may already be a tradition.

"It's a great opportunity to put the pj's on with the family, come out with your hot cocoa in the car," Lucinda Wright, Special Event Manager with the City of Allentown, said.

But now the event's getting so big: "We have people come through with limousines," Wright said. "We've had weddings in the display."

Even folks from across the country now plan for the seven-week event.

"Last year we were able to identify that we had a visitor from at least every state," Wright said.

This year, starting on Black Friday and going through New Year's Eve, you'll see some old favorites.

"We have a lot of nostalgic pieces in the display that have been here since the conception of the event," Wright said.

And some new editions, like a new display from Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. But Wright didn't want to give too much away about what's new this year.

"I think it's a great surprise," she said. "I think it just brings excitement to say it's new, it's very exclusive."

Wright says this year there will be more wrappings of trees to create that winter wonderland.

"There is almost 400 features and over 100 wrapped trees with string lights," she said.

As in past years, folks will ride through a little over a mile's worth of lights, where volunteers can be spotted along the way.

"We dance, we make snowmen, we listen to music," Wright said.

And for those worried about the future of the yearly tradition, after a City Council meeting in September raised some questions about how that might look, Wright says:

"Lights in the Parkway is not going anywhere."

Tickets are $16 for a passenger vehicle and $26 for a commercial vehicle. The City of Allentown asks that vehicles coming through should be under 14 feet in dimension.

For more, visit Allentown's website.