U. MACUNGIE, Pa. - A mysterious, loud "boom" in Upper Macungie Township early Friday morning has neighbors all abuzz about what it could be. Police looking into it have no explanations yet either.

Many neighbors in Upper Macungie Township say they're shaken up after an earth-shaking "boom" they heard some time around 8 a.m. on Friday.

They say they felt and heard it, but they don't know where it came from.

"My wife and I were down in the living room," Brian Kresge, who lives behind Grange Road in Upper Macungie Township, said. "And we were having coffee."

"Believe it or not, I was actually in the shower," David Cooke, who lives in the Olde Towne community in Upper Macungie Township, said.

"All of a sudden, we heard this boom," Kresge said. "Thought it was like an earthquake."

"And all of a sudden, I just feel a loud boom and shake," Cooke said.

"Then we thought, you know, our daughter fell out of bed," Kresge said.

"My fiancée comes busting through the door and she's like, 'Oh my goodness. I thought you fell,'" Cooke said. "And I'm like, 'no.'"

Upper Macungie Township police tell 69 News that "multiple" neighbors called and e-mailed them about it.

Police described it as a "a loud, ground-shaking 'thud'" in the Olde Towne community area, near the intersection of Grange Road and Ruppsville Road.

Officers responding searched the surrounding area. They came up empty.

Many neighbors took to social media to try to figure out what it was. Some said it was a UGI blast. But police say UGI confirmed to them no reported issues or problems in the area.

Officers also contacted the United States Geological Survey, who reported no notable seismic activity in the area, according to police.

Neighbors offered up other possibilities too.

"We have well over like 20-plus different warehouses and factories all around this location," Cooke said.

But police tell 69 News their search did not find anything along those lines. Also, an explosion from a nearby warehouse in a densely populated area like this one, likely would have generated a 911 call. And it did not.

"Then I thought the township was over here doing some demo work on these rocks over here that they have...for the community center," Kresge said.

Police say, though, if it was in fact from the township, the PD would have already been aware of it.

"Listen, I'm an X-Files fan," Cooke said. "You know, I'm all into the unknown."

So for now, it remains an unsolved mystery that has neighbors abuzz about it...

"It's a little unsettling because you don't know what it is," Kresge said.

...if not completely jolted.

Police say if new information about the unknown thud becomes available, it will be shared here.

If anyone has any information to share about the incident, police are asking you to contact headquarters at 484-661-5911 or use the anonymous tip/text line at 484-504-9884.