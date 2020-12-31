This time last year no one could have imagined where we'd end up. Turns out we ended up in a recession.
For the first time in U.S. history we willingly brought our economy to a screeching halt because of the coronavirus. In March, Governor Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown.
Millions were thrown out of work. By April the unemployment rate was touching 15% nationally. The lines at food pantries have been historic.
In a rare moment of cooperation this year Congress passed a historic $2 trillion rescue package.
"We're going to offer a big credit facility so that small businesses will be able to borrow money to cover their payroll and they won't have to pay the loan back," Sen. Pat Toomey said at the time.
But even that wasn't enough. We lost dozens of local businesses this year. Walter's Pharmacy, the Bay Leaf, and Allentown's Wegmans Pub, just to name a few.
Brick and mortar retail also continued its decline. We said goodbye to the Phillipsburg Mall, and the region's last remaining Kmart and Sears stores.
But other places dared to open in the midst of the pandemic, like Dave and Buster's in Whitehall, Urban Air in Trexlertown, and the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown.
They've had to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic and ever-changing regulation.
If there's at least one good thing about 2020, it showed many of us what we are made of.