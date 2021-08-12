The Bethlehem Planning Commission gave final approval Thursday to combine the Stefano's restaurant lot with an adjacent property and put up a four-story, 61-unit apartment building.
Stefano's at 2970 Linden St. will be razed and replaced by a smaller restaurant, which will be run by founder Stefano Lombardo. A lot at 2958 Linden St., which connects to the rear of the restaurant property, will be the site of the apartments. Lombardo has agreed to sell the two properties to SETNOM LLC, led by Duane Wagner.
Wagner won three zoning variances earlier to push the project forward. He told the planners Thursday that "we tried to make the building non-monolithic," addressing a complaint by Commissioner Joy Cohen at the first review. The apartment site, which is behind a gas station, will be cleared of all trees in the course of construction.
"Every tree we're taking down, we're putting back up," he said. The apartment building will be known as "Linden Place," Wagner said.
The 61 units will be roughly split between 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, Wagner said, ranging from 820 square feet to 1,100 square feet.
Marilyn Wetmore spoke as a representative of residents of the Greenleaf West condominiums on Butztown Road, which abut the property. She asked that some mature trees along the property line be saved; Wagner said that is not possible because construction will destroy their root systems.
Wetmore also asked for some assurance that residents of the apartments be blocked from cutting through the condominiums. Wagner said he does not expect any to do that. Neighbors of the planned apartments said earlier that the large building, 270 feet long, will change the character of their neighborhood.
The project came as a surprise to many neighbors, though it is an allowed use in a commercial district.
The commission also heard a first pitch for 16 apartments about four blocks north of Stefano's.
Developer Alain Aoun of West Broad Investments LLC plans to combine lots at 3410 and 3412 Linden, and put up one building with a parking lot in front. City ordinance allows only 10 units, so the project team plans to seek a zoning variance.
Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning, also said in a letter to Aoun earlier that parking lots in front of developments are not preferred.
Attorney Jeffrey Fleischaker said the combined properties form "a weird quadrilateral" that makes using the land a challenge.
Cohen said the plan should include sidewalks, and she said the rendition of the building presented at the meeting is "hotel-like" and would not fit into the neighborhood, which is mostly residential.
Commissioner Thomas Barker, who is also a developer, said extending the building to three stories, with no more units, would provide room to align the parking lot to city standards.
Fleischaker said the plan is not "set in stone" and that the Aoun team, which includes engineer Joe Renko, would consider all Planning Commission comments.
The commission sent the plan to the Zoning Hearing Board with a positive recommendation, based on certain conditions. The vote was unanimous: Cohen, Baker, Chairman Robert Melosky, Matthew Malozi and Eddie Burgos.
The commission's September meeting date has not been set yet. Thursday's meeting was held in-person at the Bethlehem rotunda, where masks are required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some virtual participants.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
