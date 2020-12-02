BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A free, five-day COVID-19 testing site opened in Northampton County on Wednesday.
"We are providing free COVID-19 testing for people. We have a drive-thru and a walk-in area that people can access," said Ashley Johns, senior team lead for AMI healthcare.
By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, people began to file in to the William Penn Highway Park & Ride in Bethlehem Township.
By 9 a.m. opening, more than 140 cars were lined up and ready.
"You will have to pull in and enter into one of these lines here and you will be waiting until we give you a form to fill out that we have to use to put into the MHS lab site," Johns said.
Officials say you'll need a government-issued ID, but you don't need a doctor's note.
"You don't need a symptom, and it's free, so coming out of the holiday, I would implore everyone to come to this site and get a test," said Lamont McClure, Northampton County executive.
He says they've been asking the Pennsylvania Department of Health since the beginning of the pandemic to bring a site to the county, and now, it's available for anyone.
"If you live in Lehigh, Monroe, Carbon, Berks, Bucks, you can come here. It's relatively convenient, it's just off of (Route) 33," McClure said.
And the test is less abrasive than months prior, only being swabbed about an inch inside the nose.
"It only takes 10 seconds in each nostril, so the test itself is very quick," Johns said.
AMI healthcare, which is hosting the site, says the five regional strike teams that they've put together will improve access to testing by moving throughout different locations across the state.
The Bethlehem Township test site is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it's important to note they are only testing 440 people per day.