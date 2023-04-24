WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"It was kind of a shock. I thought, wow I've known about Bed Bath & Beyond for as long as I've been alive, maybe. And so, it's like the end of an era," said customer Chris Economu Olson.

The company has 360 locations nationwide, with several in our area. BuyBuy Baby, also owned by the company, will be affected.

Shoppers at the Whitehall Mall location were sad to hear the news. The store is right next to Buy Buy Baby and a shuttered Sears.

"All of these places are sort of emptying out and it's sort of like a symbol of the times," Olson said.

All stores should remain open until sometime in May. Gift cards will be accepted until May 8.

Coupons will only be accepted until Wednesday. Then, a liquidation sale will begin.

"I feel really sad for the people who work for Bed Bath & Beyond because there's such uncertainty," Olson said.

The company had been warning of this moment since January. It launched a failed capital campaign to raise $1 billion to stay afloat.

While it appears the stores will shutter, bankruptcy attorney Charles Laputka says there still could be a different outcome.

"So there is a little bit of time for investors to come in and either purchase the company, or certain stores, or product lines," Laputka said.

"Hopefully, you know, when one door closes another one opens, and I'm interested to see what will come of this area," Olson said.

Now what if you have a registry with either Bed Bath & Beyond or Buy Buy Baby? Right now, you can't buy anything. Bed Bath & Beyond says your information is safe and will transferred to some other platform. However, there are no specific details on that yet.