ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parkland School District's annual board of directors organization meeting became a civics lesson Tuesday night.
With Lehigh County unable to certify election results due to a judicial race still undecided with roughly 250 mail-in ballots in question, the district opted not to swear in reelected board members David Hein and Robert Cohen, and newly-elected board members Jarrett Coleman and Annette Wilcox.
However, a portion of the organization meeting was realized, as Lisa Roth was elected president and Carol Facchiano became vice president.
The district opted for this course of action on the recommendation of Solicitor C. Steven Miller, Esq.
Board meeting changes
In other business, directors approved on second reading changes to board procedures. Included in the changes is that regular board meetings will start at 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This moves the starting time ahead one hour, from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m., for the third Tuesday meeting, and eliminates the workshop to start at 7 p.m. at that same meeting.
Another change regarding board meetings is that the district "will publicly post the agenda" for all board or board committee meetings no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. In addition, the board may deliberate or take official action on matters not included in a posted agenda only "in the case of a real or potential emergency involving a clear and present danger to life or property."
The board may also consider "minor" business which arises after the 24-hour deadline, and "minor" business raised by taxpayers or residents. If a constituent's issue is considered "major," the matter could be referred to staff to conduct research on it and include at a future meeting, but it cannot receive a vote during that meeting.
However, there is one final exception, which provides the board even more latitude. During a meeting, directors may add a matter of business to the posted agenda by a majority vote of the school board directors present and voting. The reason for adding the measure must be announced at the meeting before conducting the vote. Once announced and approved by a majority vote, the board may take official action on it.
Personnel news
Finally, the board accepted the resignations of five longtime employees:
- Ann Koren, 39 years in education;
- Kathleen Dalrymple, 35 years;
- Ruth Tice, 35 years;
- Allison Stoudt, 34 years; and
- Diane Neikam, 31 years.
The body also OK'd Patrick Birns' resignation as the boys soccer coach.
Mask policy
During a public comment session, various individuals petitioned the board and the administration to reconsider their mask policy to make it optional.
"We are reviewing this now … we hear you," said Superintendent Mark Madson. He added various policies on COVID-19 are constantly reviewed as situations warrant.
No action was taken on the matter Tuesday night.