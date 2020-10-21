We're coming down to the wire.
The general election is now less than two weeks away and aside from the presidential race, a lot of eyes are also on the race for the 7th Congressional District. The district covers the Lehigh Valley and part of Monroe County.
Incumbent Susan Wild says there is no bigger issue than health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions.
Lisa Scheller, her opponent, has been very open in her battles with addiction and says the opioid crisis is a top issue for her.
"My real-life experience mirrors the people of the 7th district," said Wild.
"I'm a fighter, I don't give up. I'm a solution finder," touted Scheller.
Scheller, a Republican, says her time as a Tamaqua-based business owner and former Lehigh County commissioner gave her the experience to help lead the local economy out of COVID.
"I've been a job creator all of my life and that is what we need right now," she said.
Scheller says what we don't need is a health care system spearheaded by the federal government, which she says has hit businesses hard when forced to provide health care to employees.
"After the Affordable Care Act the cost of providing that doubled," Scheller said.
"Do you support striking down the ACA without protections of pre-existing conditions?" I asked her.
"No. I would not," Scheller said.
"I have made it my job to literally understand both sides of the aisle," Wild said. She points to two of her bills signed into law by the president that benefit senior citizens as proof she can get things done in a contentious capital.
She also points to her being the sole Democrat to sign the Republican bill for an additional paycheck protection program. She says it is a result of listening to those in the district.
"I was in Zoom calls like this and hearing from people in every sector of the economy about how they were struggling with COVID," she said.
In terms of the environment, Scheller says competition, not regulations, will lead companies into going green. It's a point Wild says she's seen but wants to add federal incentives for employees going into green industries.