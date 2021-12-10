EMMAUS, Pa. - If you drive through the neighborhood of the Estates at Millrace in Emmaus, you'll see lit trees lining the streets. But, there's a story behind the display, one filled with love, solidarity, and grief.
The lights are in honor of Alex Zarnas, who was riding his bike in March of this year when he was hit and killed by a car that drove off. Alex was only 36 years old, leaving behind his wife Amanda and three young kids, and so many friends who miss him deeply.
"Alex was an inspirational person, both in the community and in the neighborhood and his family, he was just a really good person," said neighbor and family friend Dan Wukitsch.
Alex loved Christmas. In fact, the idea to wrap every tree in the neighborhood, of which there are about 75, was his idea last year.
"He kept pushing it real hard and saying I'm going to buy it for you. I will set it up for you and I said, no, no that's too much work," Wukitsch said.
To Wukitsch, Alex was more than a neighbor - he was a very close friend. This year Wukitsch wanted to do the lights in Alex's honor, so he started knocking on doors.
"All our neighbors didn't even bat an eye and said absolutely we will certainly do this," Wukitsch said.
Amanda made sure to explain the meaning behind the lights to her kids.
"It meant the world to my family, it's been a really rough time, especially this time of year, and just seeing the joy the lights brought the children, knowing it's in honor of their daddy," she said.
It's a reminder that Alex's spirit still shines brightly.