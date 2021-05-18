EMMAUS, Pa. - A sweet treat on a warm day, is what Blake Zicker offered passers-by at his Emmaus home.
And while people liked the lemons, they loved the "aid" part, even more.
Blake's Aunt Faith was diagnosed with such a rare form of appendix cancer, that there's actually a one-in-a-million chance of having it. She didn't qualify for surgery, and at Stage 4, this family says all their hope, is now directed at Faith.
"We just have to enjoy every day," said Angie Zicker, Blake's mom.
But in the middle of the battle, came a knight, with shining balloons.
When he heard about his Aunt Faith, he decided to raise money, to help fund research for this type of cancer. That way, fewer people would have to go through something like this.
People stopped by the lemonade stand in the morning, and by the afternoon, word had traveled in the neighborhood.
Blake thought he could maybe raise $500 for the scientists. He ended up quadrupling that.
He raised money, and spirits, too.
"In a world with so many uncertainties, it really felt overwhelming that so many people cared enough about Faith and about our family and about this cause," Angie said
Life can sometimes hand us bitter news, so leave it to a little boy with lemons, to make things a little sweeter.