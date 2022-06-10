ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group of local Little Leaguers are taking their game to a whole new level.

Dozens of players from the Silver Creek Little League hit the field at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown Friday night.

The IronPigs organization surprised the young players by letting them take over the ball field for a series of games.

"The kids had no idea about any of this, so when the bus pulled up and we saw the excitement in the kids, it was one of the most memorable things that have happened for my kids," said Jacqueline Butler, a volunteer for the Silver Creek Athletic Association.

IronPigs Charities presented a $5,000 check as part of its Game-On Facility Improvement Grant. 

