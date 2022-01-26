ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are some employee retention tax credits businesses should be aware of.
Initially passed in the CARES Act, for 2020 the credit applies for businesses with under 100 employees that have lost 50% or more of revenue compared to 2019.
"For 2020 they can receive a 50% tax credit up to the first $10,000 in annual wages that they pay to their employees," said Bill Bloss, with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
For 2021, the American Rescue Plan expanded the benefit amount and eligibility to businesses with under 500 employees.
"Instead of being a credit based on 50% of wages for the entire year, they now looked at it and said I'm going to give you a 70% credit on the first $10,000 of wages paid in each quarter. So it's $7,000 per employee per quarter," Bloss said.
The Infrastructure and Jobs Act essentially ended the credit for most businesses on Sept. 30, 2021, in the 4th quarter, meaning essentially businesses could claim $21,000 per employee for 2021.
"So they really expanded it dramatically in 2021," Bloss said.
Wages paid with a PPP loan cannot count towards the credit.
Eligible businesses could have claimed it already as an advanced credit, but you have three years from that September cut-off date to claim it on wages paid after March 12, 2020.
"The other way that you're going to be able to do it for the next three years is to file an amended payroll tax return to get those credits back," Bloss said.
If you're confused, it's best to contact a professional. And be patient.
"Whether it be talking about these amended payroll tax returns or your personal income tax returns, the sooner the better," Bloss said.