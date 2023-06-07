ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Smoke haze from wildfires in Canada can be seen over the Allentown skyline.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a widespread Code Red air quality alert for the area Wednesday, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

The worst times Wednesday are expected to be in the afternoon, but hazy conditions will likely linger through at least part of Thursday as well, according to 69 News meteorologists.