The Northampton Area School District board is meeting Monday amid extra security.
The board meeting is being held in the auditorium of the Northampton Area High School. Meetings are usually held at the middle school.
There is additional security at the meeting, stemming from comments by Republican political candidate Steve Lynch. He said at an anti-mask rally in Harrisburg that he would take "20 strong men" and give school board members the chance to leave or "be removed."
Lynch is attending the meeting.
"No violence. It was never about violence," he said.
Lynch spoke during the public comments section of the meeting.
Candidate for Northampton County Executive, Steve Lynch is the first to speak at pubic comment during Northampton Area School District School Board Meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ihzz6GtscT— DayneMarae (@DayneMarae) September 13, 2021
A woman commended the school board for mandating masks.
Woman commends school board for mandating mask at Northampton Area School District. pic.twitter.com/7gfng4njmz— DayneMarae (@DayneMarae) September 13, 2021
Lots of extra security at the Northampton Area School District School Board meeting tonight. Roughly 100 people in attendance. @69News— DayneMarae (@DayneMarae) September 13, 2021
Northampton Area School District *student asks the school board to reconsider mask requirement for vaccinated student.— DayneMarae (@DayneMarae) September 13, 2021
Northampton Area School District kicks off its meeting with mask mandate reiteration. Regardless of vaccination status, students and staff will be required to wear a mask. This follows the death of an 8th grade teacher in the district who died last week from covid complications.— DayneMarae (@DayneMarae) September 13, 2021