The Northampton Area School District board is meeting Monday amid extra security.

The board meeting is being held in the auditorium of the Northampton Area High School. Meetings are usually held at the middle school.

There is additional security at the meeting, stemming from comments by Republican political candidate Steve Lynch. He said at an anti-mask rally in Harrisburg that he would take "20 strong men" and give school board members the chance to leave or "be removed."

Lynch is attending the meeting.

"No violence. It was never about violence," he said.

Lynch spoke during the public comments section of the meeting.

A woman commended the school board for mandating masks.

