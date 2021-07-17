Man drives on Runway

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority is releasing the list of charges being filed against the man they say drove onto a runway. 

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA) Police Department is charging the man with Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Criminal/Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief. 

On Friday, a man in a vehicle breached the security fence of the Aircraft Operations Area and drove onto Runway 6-24 at LVIA, according to the LNAA.

According to LNAA Police, their investigation determined the vehicle violated the Runway Safety Area (RSA) and was estimated to be within 150 feet of an Allegiant aircraft.

The aircraft departed without issue. CCTV footage was not available to confirm the vehicle’s distance when the aircraft departed. Estimates from witnesses regarding the vehicle location range from 100 feet to 100 yards from the edge of runway pavement.

The LNAA has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the incident. The FAA will determine their investigative approach to this incident.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.