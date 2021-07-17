HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority is releasing the list of charges being filed against the man they say drove onto a runway.
The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA) Police Department is charging the man with Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Criminal/Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.
On Friday, a man in a vehicle breached the security fence of the Aircraft Operations Area and drove onto Runway 6-24 at LVIA, according to the LNAA.
According to LNAA Police, their investigation determined the vehicle violated the Runway Safety Area (RSA) and was estimated to be within 150 feet of an Allegiant aircraft.
The aircraft departed without issue. CCTV footage was not available to confirm the vehicle’s distance when the aircraft departed. Estimates from witnesses regarding the vehicle location range from 100 feet to 100 yards from the edge of runway pavement.
The LNAA has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the incident. The FAA will determine their investigative approach to this incident.