Lehigh Valley International Airport

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority says a man drove onto a runway at Lehigh Valley International Airport Friday.

A man in a vehicle breached the security fence of the Aircraft Operations Area and drove onto Runway 6-24 at LVIA, according to the LNAA.

The man was immediately arrested by the LNAA Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing. The LNAA says criminal charges are pending.

The runway remained closed for about 20 minutes.

The LNAA said no aircraft were affected by the incident, and no requests were made for outside mutual aid response.

Authorities have yet to release the man's name, and there's no word yet on how he managed to breach the runway, or why. 

