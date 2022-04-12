ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are six days left to get your taxes filed for 2021.
"When you consider all the government programs, the new programs that have been developed over the last couple of years. It all seems to be coming to a head now," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
Bloss says this has been the most difficult tax season of his career, and there are some important things you should keep in mind. If you didn't receive the last stimulus check or didn't get the right amount, you can get that back in your refund.
"You want to look at your bank account and make sure what's in your bank account and what's on that letter are one in the same," Bloss said.
Also keep in mind the child tax credit and dependent care tax credit have been expanded for 2021.
If you received a PPP loan - even if it's forgiven - it is not considered taxable income.
For small businesses there's also enhanced employee retention tax credits.
"We have to keep in mind though they started with the period when this pandemic started, back in 2020, and they end with the third quarter of 2021," Bloss said.
Even if you don't normally file a return, you may want to this year, as some credits are fully refundable.
"I think the big one this year a lot of folks aren't aware of, and a lot of lower income and moderate-income people should be aware of, and that's expansion of the earned income tax credit. That normally was only available to folks with children for the most part, now though it's been enhanced that lower income folks without kids can get that refundable earned income tax credit," Bloss said.
Monday's deadline is not expected to be extended.
The IRS is still delayed with some 2020 refunds, so file online with direct deposit for fastest results.