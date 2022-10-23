69 News has contacted Concannon Miller and CLA.
Local accounting firm Concannon Miller to become part Minnesota-based CLA on Nov. 1
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Concannon Miller, a local financial company that has a specialty in serving McDonald's Corp. franchise owners, will become part of the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. on Nov. 1.
CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen, said in a statement that the two firms have agreed to a combination. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Concannon Miller is listed by Inside Public Accounting as the 191st in the country based on annual net revenue of $22.7 million. CLA's net revenue was listed at $1.45 billion, more than 60 times as much as Concannon Miller's.
The two firms have similar philosophies, Concannon Miller President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Witman said in the statement.
"We take our clients' needs to heart and commit to fully understanding their business and their goals, both professional and personal," Witman said. "CLA shares this promise, which is a key reason behind our decision to join the firm."
Concannon Miller was incorporated in 1962. Its headquarters is at 1525 Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County. It also has an office in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In addition to serving McDonald's franchisees, Concannon Miller is a full-service tax, accounting and consulting firm serving manufacturers, distributors, small businesses, families and not-for-profit groups, CLA said in its statement.
After the combination is complete, CLA will have more than 330 staff members in Pennsylvania and more than 450 in Florida. CLA's employment nationally is about 7,500.
CLA was formed in 2012 after two predecessor firms merged. The accounting firm is based in Minneapolis.
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County seeks state grant for pedestrian bridge to link trails around Minsi Lake
- Local accounting firm Concannon Miller to become part Minnesota-based CLA on Nov. 1
- Cars lined up for Nazareth's trunk or treat
- Northampton Korean War veteran laid to rest
- Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
- Dean Browning threatens to sue Nick Miller over alleged defamatory comments
- Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown
- Jaindl Farms CEO explains high turkey prices this year
- Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park
Berks Area News
- Boyertown Halloween parade was a fun time for all
- Alvernia University expanding its CollegeTowne experience
- Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township
- Haunted house and hayride held at Schlegel Park
- Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
- Kutztown dedicates colorful Keith Haring fitness court
- Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
- Friends of Brandywine set to debut Halloween special
- Berks man gets prison for role in attack on US Capitol
- Review: Taylor Swift plays dark, electric on 'Midnights'
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Local accounting firm Concannon Miller to become part Minnesota-based CLA on Nov. 1
- Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
- Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
- Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
- Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
- Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
- 129-year-old W.Va. glassmaker addressing financial concerns
- 3 Signs You Won't Qualify for Social Security's Maximum Benefit in 2023
- IRA Limits Are Rising in 2023. Here's What Retirement Savers Need to Know.
- 44% of Workers Say They Don't Know Enough About Medicare. Here Are Some Key Things to Know
Entertainment News
- Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
- Kathy Hilton Refuses to Film ‘RHOBH’ With Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne
- RAW: WEEKEND BOX OFFICE #1: "BLACK ADAM"
- RAW: WEEKEND BOX OFFICE #2: "TICKET TO PARADISE"
- Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
- MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Porter on Making Big ‘Miami Moves’
- ‘SEAL Team’ Faces Very Personal Mission to Help Clay in Episode 100 (RECAP)
- Millie Bobby Brown wants to make Stranger Things into 'more of a musical'
- Michael B. Jordan: Directing Creed III is the most challenging thing I've ever done
- Elaine Hendrix does not want a reboot of The Parent Trap