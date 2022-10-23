BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Concannon Miller, a local financial company that has a specialty in serving McDonald's Corp. franchise owners, will become part of the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. on Nov. 1.

CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen, said in a statement that the two firms have agreed to a combination. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Concannon Miller is listed by Inside Public Accounting as the 191st in the country based on annual net revenue of $22.7 million. CLA's net revenue was listed at $1.45 billion, more than 60 times as much as Concannon Miller's.

The two firms have similar philosophies, Concannon Miller President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Witman said in the statement.

"We take our clients' needs to heart and commit to fully understanding their business and their goals, both professional and personal," Witman said. "CLA shares this promise, which is a key reason behind our decision to join the firm."

Concannon Miller was incorporated in 1962. Its headquarters is at 1525 Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County. It also has an office in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In addition to serving McDonald's franchisees, Concannon Miller is a full-service tax, accounting and consulting firm serving manufacturers, distributors, small businesses, families and not-for-profit groups, CLA said in its statement.

After the combination is complete, CLA will have more than 330 staff members in Pennsylvania and more than 450 in Florida. CLA's employment nationally is about 7,500.

CLA was formed in 2012 after two predecessor firms merged. The accounting firm is based in Minneapolis.