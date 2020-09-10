ALLENTOWN, Pa. - September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.
"Hey everyone it's Tuesday, time for tell me something good Tuesday." It's a phrase Allentown's Kristin Pedemonti posts on social media.
Pedemonti now looks at the bright side of life, which includes making waffle tater tots.
"Tots have integrity, even if they are falling apart. Kind of like us in this isolation at home," she posted back in April.
The 53-year-old has seen dark days. Her father tried to kill himself five times. In 2010 she was one step away from suicide by New York City subway.
"Your past doesn't have to be your present or your future but can inform it," she said.
She now preaches that mantra through her Steer Your Story program. It aims to control, reframe and reclaim the lives of those with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.
"Our brains are amazing we can rewire our own brains and that might be helpful for some people to recognize," she added.
"Suicide is always a crisis in this country," said Maggie Murphy, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Lehigh Valley.
And the risks have spiked with the pandemic, she said.
There's a "strong correlation between mental health and activity," she explained.
The organization is pushing people to participate in 10 or 21 days of any kind of exercise.
"It gets them involved in mental health, lets them know the issues we are facing and educate them," Murphy said.
Pedemonti now connects virtually and has spoken to people from Nepal to Central America. She says that's the one bright side the coronavirus has brought to those seeking help.
"With Zoom you don't have to have your face showing and there's a lot of safety in that," she said.
And if you or anyone you know is going through a hard time, there are hotlines to use to get help right away.
You can call Lehigh County's Adult Mental Health Crisis Intervention line at 610-782-3127 or Northampton County's Intervention Crisis Intervention number at 610-252-9060.