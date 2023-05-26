A German shepherd puppy, mixed hound and a 9-year-old Newfoundland, strolling through the parking lot of the Lehigh County Humane Society, highlighted the dog day afternoon.

"I will tell you this, the Lehigh Valley is leading the way in humane ordinances, and they have just really taken a stand for animal welfare," said Head of Humane PA Kristen Tullo.

She recognized advocates like State Rep. Jeanne McNeill Friday for her role in working to end puppy mills.

The state currently has eight, the fourth most in the country.

"Dogs and animals mean so much to so many people. And they can be hurt, they can be beaten, they could have health issues, but they never stopped loving and caring and forgiving," McNeil said.

Advocate Sheryl Petrillo was recognized for getting Allentown to pass an ordinance banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, after she went undercover and discovered their mistreatment.

"Your voice absolutely does matter. As long as you have the passion and the drive to go after what is most important, what is right? Anybody can do that," she said.

Hal Warner and the Lehigh County Humane Society were recognized for their role in taking in animals from across the country and world, including dogs saved from a dog meat farm in South Korea.

"There's nothing like rescuing an animal, there's no kind of bond that you're ever going to experience that's greater than you'll experience with a rescue dog or a cat," Warner said.

Protecting pets is a never-ending mission.