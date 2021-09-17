ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's lunchtime in Allentown's West End.
At one house nobody shares the same last name, but they're family just the same.
Six years ago, Virginia Ellen and Nolan LeBlanc started fostering Afghan children through the Bethany Christian Services Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program.
"When we first got the boys, I remember telling Nolan I feel happy in places I didn't know I had," Ellen said.
Ellen says when the teenage boys got here they didn't know English. So it took a while to get to know them, and even longer for them to open up about the hardships and the family members they left behind.
"We can't replace what they lost, but we can add to what they have," LeBlanc said.
Isa Ali and Abdulghani Samadi are two of the couple's foster sons. Both are now U.S. citizens with their own trucking businesses.
In April they returned to Afghanistan to bring their fiances and some family members back to Pennsylvania. But while they were there, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
Commercial flights stopped operating.
"The day the bomb exploded we were there," Samadi said.
Samadi says it took several trips to the airport before he and his family were able to get out.
Ali says those trips were difficult and dangerous, especially for Americans.
"I was trying to show my passport to the Taliban, 'let me pass because I am a US citizen,' and they, as soon as they saw the passport they started beating me up," Ali said.
Now back in Pennsylvania, Ali and Samadi are buying homes for their families. They say they are thankful that Ellen and LeBlanc opened their hearts and their home.
The blended family says they hope their story inspires others to do the same.