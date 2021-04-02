You may remember Ben Hartranft. We met him in 2018 working at Dorney Park, where his job is rather important.
"I walk around all day and I talk to guests making sure they're having a good day. We turn frowns to smiles," Hartranft said at the time.
Fast forward to today. Ben's still doing that, and hoping others do too, especially this month.
"April is actually Autism Awareness Month and every year we light up blue," Hartranft said.
He's not the only one sporting blue. Governor Tom Wolf is, too. He even tweeted Ben to let him know he's on his team. Ben says it meant a lot to him.
"I am still on cloud nine when I saw that tweet. I was in Giant today and I showed everybody and we were just going crazy," he said.
He's known at the Giant supermarket, where he works as the "Ambassador of Joy." Ben also stocks shelves and helps bag.
But his main job is getting people to see people with autism differently.
"I call it ability and we all need to have that ability, we all have different abilities and different talents," Hartranft said.
He's a man of many talents, and even more dreams. Now that he's heard from the governor, he's aiming even higher.
"My goal and I'm hoping it will happen maybe today maybe soon this month Joe Biden wearing blue and supporting autism," Hartranft said.