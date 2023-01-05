For over a decade, Cetronia Ambulance Corps Advanced EMT Anthony Levan has responded to life-saving calls.

"Calling us because they are having a bad day or the worst day of their life. We are there to help them. It's about community service," he said.

Service stretched thin. CEO Bob Mateff says staffing shortages are industry wide. His service's staffing is down 10%, exacerbated by complexities of COVID.

"By nature, the pay is not as good, as some of our other public safety partners. It's also tougher to recruit when you're dealing with unknowns all the time," he said.

Mateff said COVID really threw the industry for a loop, as prior calls had normal protocols but COVID added fear of if paramedics or EMT's are bringing the virus back to their family.

He says that's when the decline in recruits and those staying on dropped. He figures at least a 30% pay increase would be needed to help recruit more employees.

Those like Levan work heavy overtime, not only earning extra money but ensuring people don't lose care. The new father says a 120-hour work week isn't uncommon.

"Do you feel like you're sacrificing something for all this service?" I asked.

"Some days, yes," he said, although he has cut back since his son was born.

More calls, fewer staff, more stress.

Mateff says mental health services are on the rise.

John Kloss, Director Of Orefield-based Eastern Pennsylvania Emergency Medical Services Council, one of thirteen EMS oversight departments across the state, is concerned about the industry's future.

"Right now, we are at point where it is fragile," he said.

Right now, ambulance companies are only paid when they actually go on a call. The Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania says if something doesn't change, access to care will be limited. Smaller companies in rural areas will have to close and some may need to wait up to 45 minutes to get help.

Increased Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance funding is a must. Insurance payments have been stagnant for 15 years, Mateff said.

The state has kicked in more money, but that just went into effect Jan. 1. It's too early to tell what the impact will be, said the Ambulance Association.

Kloss points out that state funding has helped with education and recruitment.

But if something doesn't change soon fears are that those like Levan could be the very thin lifeline.

"This is what I was meant to do. Stick to it and keep pushing," he said.