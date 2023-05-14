BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a very "Happy Caturday" in Bethlehem.

The Sanctuary at Haafsville rained kittens by celebrating its tiniest members with their own Kitten Baby Shower.

Cat care volunteer Loni Weller introduced us to five week old kitten, Pokey.

"My guess is by the end of the day, she'll have a home set up,” said Loni Weller, cat care volunteer at Sanctuary at Haafsville.

The Breinigsville based animal shelter bid farewell to their kittens who were placed in trained foster homes and welcomed a summer of kittens to come. The shelter welcomes any and all cats, including pregnant mom cats, newborn kittens who need bottle feeding and even older cats who need socializing and a safe place to live.

Cat lovers gathered at The Owl Cove hair salon in Bethlehem, enjoying refreshments, snacking on food, filling out applications for new adoptable kittens, and of course, having the chance to actually meet them, like Teddy the kitten.

"I'm a little interested in Teddy, but we'll see if he's ready when I can take him home,” said Alicia Stillman.

Stillman was looking to give her current adult cat a friend. Teddy seemed like the "purrfect" fit.

"I decided to fill out an application in advance to make sure it was qualified, approved and had everything in order for if there was a kitten I met who I connected with,” said Stillman.

Applications can be filled out at the kitten shower or on the sanctuary's website in advance.

There is also a kitten registry posted where people can donate cat supplies.

The registry includes:

KMR kitten formula

Royal Canin mother & baby cat canned & dry food

Fancy Feast Canned Kitten Food (not grain free)

Chewy gift cards

Amazon gift cards

Cash for medical care

Fortunately, it's not “me-ow” or never if you missed your chance to play with kittens and donate at the event. The sanctuary is holding another kitten baby shower on Sunday, May 21st.

"It's great to support all these animal shelters in the area that do great things for all of these cats,” said Stillman.