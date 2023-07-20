Spot mix Dominick was rescued in December.

"He truly acts like a puppy, he follows you around," said Peaceable Kingdom's Katie Smits.

The rabbit is one of many. Smits, the manager of Peaceable Kingdom's small breed animal program, says they and other shelters are inundated with domestic rabbit rescue requests.

"I have at least 50 to 75 rabbits either on our wait list or in my voice mail waiting to be surrendered or were found as a stray," she said.

Smits chronicles the rescues on social media. She says domesticated rabbits can't survive in the wild, and mid summer is when Easter-time adoptions are let loose.

"They're the number-three pet in the United States. They're also one of the main dumped ones, along with dogs and cats," Smits said.

Fosters are desperately needed. Catasauqua's Anita Allen has had 10 since COVID. She's one of the few rabbit fosters Peaceable Kingdom still has.

"Domestic rabbits cannot protect themselves in the wild. And it just, this way now they're safe until we can find them a forever home," Allen said.

Rabbits can live as long as dogs and require much more room than a cage. Many are just as affectionate, Smits said. Their diet can be a little trickier than dogs and cats, and many vets do treat them.

Smits is hoping to stave off this bunny crisis, and says rescues like Dominick do have a forever home at the shelter.

"The longer they're here, it's just one less space for a needed rabbit?" I said to her.

"Absolutely," she said.