Argentina's thrilling world victory over France is being felt from the streets of Buenos Aires to the Lehigh Valley home of Edith Gutierrez-Hawbaker.

"These are Argentinean empanadas," she said as she took the baked goods out of her kitchen oven.

Hawbaker baked because of Sunday's World Cup final.

"I can only eat this because they won right?" I said while holding one in my hand.

"They won, that's right. I made 100 knowing they were going to win," she said.

Powered by star Lionel Messi, Hawbaker's native Argentina beat France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup in maybe the most thrilling final of all time. It was a now-historic celebration for a soccer-craving nation that is desperate for a win, of any kind.

"It was symbolism for our country, right, who is really going through some difficult times right now. So there was no option not to win," Hawbaker said.

The impact of the win can't be overstated. Beneath the cheers on the pitch and street, lies economic unrest throughout the country.

40% of residents live below the poverty line as inflation nears 100%.

Hawbaker, who is the founder and creative director of artist collective Te Lo Juro, and who still has family in Buenos Aires, doesn't think the win will impact Argentina's fortunes but does give residents hope of what can be both on and off the field.

"It was just like what is going on with Argentina(in the game), you think we are down but we are going to come back together and unite and work together in order for our future to thrive. And that counts even more than a trophy."

A win to savor no matter what country you're in.