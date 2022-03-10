ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown winery is taking a colorful approach to celebrating its history.
Clover Hill Vineyards has tapped local artist Hunter Young to paint a mural at its space inside the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
Young, who used to work for the winery, and her team started painting Thursday. They're expected to finish on Saturday.
The Kutztown University grad said the painting will feature clinking wine glasses in honor of Clover Hill's founders, John and Pat Skrip.
"I just wanted to immortalize them on this wall and have it be something that can be looked at and just cherished and you know exactly what Clover Hill is about," Young said.
Clover Hill opened in 1985 in Breinigsville. It's since grown to six vineyards and four tasting rooms.
Clover Hill has been with the Allentown Farmers' Market for more than 25 years.