ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown winery is taking a colorful approach to celebrating its history.

Clover Hill Vineyards has tapped local artist Hunter Young to paint a mural at its space inside the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

Young, who used to work for the winery, and her team started painting Thursday. They're expected to finish on Saturday.

The Kutztown University grad said the painting will feature clinking wine glasses in honor of Clover Hill's founders, John and Pat Skrip.

"I just wanted to immortalize them on this wall and have it be something that can be looked at and just cherished and you know exactly what Clover Hill is about," Young said.

Clover Hill opened in 1985 in Breinigsville. It's since grown to six vineyards and four tasting rooms.

Clover Hill has been with the Allentown Farmers' Market for more than 25 years.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you