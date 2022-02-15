WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A local artist returned to the halls of Whitehall High School on Tuesday, mentoring students sitting in the same art classrooms he once did.
Bart Cooper, a Whitehall High School grad and Lehigh Valley native, is a renowned artist who now lives in Los Angeles. He designed this year's Musikfest logo which will be seen all over Bethlehem this summer. Right now, he's back at his old stomping grounds to inspire and educate.
"It's so nostalgic to be able to walk through these halls again, walk through the art room where I once was doodling and sketching," said Cooper.
It's Cooper's first time back at Whitehall High School since he graduated. He's hosting a mini residency where he's working with kids from elementary school all the way up through high school, and even families in the community. From lectures to demonstrations to just mentoring future artists, Cooper says it's an honor to be back and give back.
"I'm stoked to come back and be able to speak with the students, talk with them, chat, answer some questions and just share my journey."
The residency comes just weeks before Cooper's exhibition titled "Heroes" opens at ArtsQuest's Banana Factory Arts Center. The collection uses mixed media methods to create portraits of powerful Black women, matching them up with Marvel characters.
"My passion for comic books and my passion for history, merging those two forms a bridge for these kids to be able to grab the concept," said Cooper.
"Heroes" opens on March 18, but for now Cooper says he hopes to leave his mark on the kids rather than the canvas.
"I would say just encourage and inspire so I'm very happy to be here."