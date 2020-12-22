EASTON, Pa. - The curtain hasn't risen at Easton's State Theatre since March.
Executive Director and CEO Shelley Brown hopes federal money will help the shows go on in the Lehigh Valley and across the country.
Part of the $900 billion stimulus bill passed on Monday includes $15 billion in relief to independent music venues, movie theatres, and cultural institutions like museums.
3,000 venues across the country formed the National Independent Venue Association to lobby lawmakers for relief, called the Save our Stages Act. The State Theatre and ArtsQuest in Bethlehem are among them.
"Most venues do not have the kind of reserve that can get you through something like this [pandemic.] Certainly, we don't," Brown said.
"We have felt very much in the dark, not sure when we are going to get out of this but I think what you've seen is with a number of these venues we've adapted, we've pivoted," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest.
Theatres can apply for grants from the Small Business Administration to cover six months of payroll and other associated costs. Applicants need to have lost at least 25% of their annual revenue to qualify.
Grants will be capped at $10 million.