It's an opportunity of a lifetime for one Lehigh Valley Phantom.
Goalie Pat Nagle saw competing in the Olympics as a distant reality, until the NHL announced its players will not participate in Beijing. The reason? COVID, and a rising number of postponed games. The already-long journey to China is now even longer.
"We've been tested quite frequently here, rapid test, PCR, you name it, a lot of paperwork, but it's for a good cause. It can be a little tough at times," Nagle said.
This year's Olympic men's ice hockey team is made up of 15 college athletes, eight European pros, and two players from the AHL. The talented group had been training in Los Angeles before leaving for China Wednesday.
"It's been a busy couple of weeks. Obviously it's a lot of fun, pretty exciting times, taking it day by day and enjoying the moment," Nagle said.
Nagle says trying to rally the troops and get everyone on board in a matter of weeks can be stressful, but he says they're ready to take on the challenge.
"The guys behind the scenes for USA are doing an incredible job and the minute we got here everything is ready to go," Nagle said.
The men will take to the ice starting Feb. 10. In the meantime, he's soaking it all in day by day and taking on the perks of representing our country, too.
"We had the experience yesterday of going through polo and Nike and being outfitted in all the gear to head over so it'll be exciting to see once we get there," Nagle said.