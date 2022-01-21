Local athletes will help people being treated for cancer as part of a new program at St. Luke's.
St. Luke’s says it recently became the exclusive partner with the HEADstrong Lacrosse Club, based in Philadelphia, which has a major chapter in the Lehigh Valley.
Through a 10-year agreement, St. Luke’s sports medicine and athletic training staff will conduct strength and safety training for the players and coaches in the HEADstrong Lehigh Valley program, according to a news release from St. Luke’s. The youth and teenage athletes will donate time off the field helping area residents who are receiving cancer care through St. Luke’s oncology services.
The HEADstrong Lacrosse Club falls under the umbrella of the HEADstrong Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer. Both entities were established in 2006 by the late Nicholas Colleluori prior to his passing. A standout lacrosse player at Hofstra University when he was diagnosed with cancer, Colleluori wanted to share his love of the game with future generations so they would have the same opportunities he did, along with helping those fighting the disease like he was.
The HEADstrong Foundation provides financial, emotional and residential assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment. Nick's House, established in Swarthmore for cancer patients and families to stay in free-of-charge when receiving treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. As part of that programming, the Foundation distributes Comfort Kits personal care items to patients undergoing treatment for cancer, which will now include patients at St. Luke's hospitals, delivered by Lehigh Valley club members.
Tom Sinnott, HEADstrong’s director of sports, says lacrosse tournaments, clinics and other events are being planned in the region for the upcoming season starting in January. A portion of registration fees will go to the HEADstrong Foundation, the philanthropic branch of HEADstrong, to fund services and donations to the area’s cancer patients, like the 150 Comfort Kits.
Sinnott says a recent men's collegiate lacrosse event hosted by Lafayette College raised $24,000 to support the Foundation’s mission. “This is a tangible benefit that helps families in the Lehigh Valley while promoting the sport,” Sinnott says.
Mike Bender, general manager, Lehigh Valley HEADstrong Lacrosse chapter, which is based at the St. Luke’s Sports Rink, says the events and activities there “will promote the sport and the mission and vision of the HEADstrong Foundation that has been shared through our lacrosse club in the Lehigh Valley since 2015.”
“This partnership with St. Luke's represents a shared commitment with the Foundation to area youth and the sport of lacrosse, on and off the field, and will bolster our growth as a humanitarian resource in our local community.”
For more information on HEADstrong and its upcoming events in the area, people can visit its website.