Every Democrat and three Republicans voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
This won't change the ideological balance of the court, but it does signify a historic milestone for the Supreme Court. For the first time in its 233-year history an African-American woman will sit on the bench.
Thursday, we spoke to an area attorney named to the National Black Lawyers Top 100 list in Pennsylvania about what this moment means for her.
“I'm very hopeful people will see this and say okay leadership can come in different forms and different faces,” said Maraleen Shields, attorney for Allentown-based Fitzpatrick, Lentz and Bubba.
Our interview included watching Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
“Oh they just left, wow. That's a visual,” she said, a reference to the majority of Republicans who walked out of the Senate floor as the official announcement was made.
At times Brown Jackson's nomination process was, to put it politely, contentious, as some Republicans scoffed at Brown's past as a public defender, among other issues.
But Shields, who's Chair of Pennsylvania's Minority Bar Committee Rising Star Program, among a host of other committees, says it's an asset to the court.
“If you love the Constitution like I do you have to respect that work. It's a perspective we don't have on the court right now and that in and of itself is incredible,” she said.
In a profession where only 4.7% of lawyers are African American and in a judicial system where only 70 Black women have ever served as federal judge, Shields adds Brown Jackson is not the first African American woman to be qualified for the Supreme Court but she is the right person at the right time to take to the bench.
The confirmation, Shields says, will help shape a new view and points to her own 10-year-old son.
“He doesn't think anything of a Black President because Barack Obama was President and that's what Presidents look like," Shields said.
"Your kids have a world view of leadership that looks completely different than mine."
Shields, who ran for Lehigh County Judge and lost, points out there has never been a Black judge, male or female, in that seat. She hopes Brown Jackson's confirmation can help change that.