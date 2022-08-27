SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- A local author is exploring her newest book at the Lehigh Valley Zoo on Sunday.

The book is titled "Sunny: A Story of Life and Love."

The author, Tassia Schreiner will be reading it and hosting a special conservation.

The book discusses native plant conservation. After the reading, there will be a special guest from Edge of the Woods Nursery.

Plus, visitors will receive a special goody bag filled with supplies to start your own garden at home.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at Preston's Place inside the Zoo.

