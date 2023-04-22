Margie Peterson used to write for the Morning Call.

But now, she's using those writing skills to teach kids about reusing and recycling.

She's doing it through her published children's book 'The Boy Who Never Threw Anything Out.'

"It's a sort of fictionalized version of what happened with Tommy and Danny," said Peterson.

Tommy and Danny are her sons.

And Tommy happens to be the main character in the book.

"Tommy and Danny had shared a room their whole time growing up. It would get incredibly messy," said Peterson.

"Tommy would never throw out books, he would give away clothes, or toys."

The book, illustrated by Cheryl Bielli, shows a colorful depiction of Tommy's struggle to keep his room clean.

Through rhymes, Margie uses Tommy's bedroom as a metaphor for the planet.

And the importance of keeping the Earth clean

"When you see more of the earth you want to do more for the earth," said Peterson.

"You think I want future generations to see how beautiful this is."

And how does Tommy feel about this?

The now 28-year-old pokes fun at his character.

He confirmed that he's outgrown the messy stage, but is proud of his mom for writing this book.

You can purchase a copy of the book on Amazon.