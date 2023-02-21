COPLAY, Pa. - Here in our region, folks are celebrating Fastnacht Day.

Customers were picking up fastnachts by the dozen at the Bakery Nook in Coplay.

The owner says this is their busiest day of the year.

He said his bakery received 300 dozen pre-orders and had to make an extra 200 dozen for walk-ins.

Many customers we spoke with weren't just picking up fastnachts for themselves.

"I got two-and-a-half dozen fastnachts for everybody at work. We do it every year and they really look forward to it," said customer Amy McCoy.

"Share them with the people at work and take some to my daughter, surprise her and my granddaughter and grandson," said Skip Geiger, another customer.

Fastnacht Day is a Pennsylvania Dutch celebration that falls on the day before Ash Wednesday, when Lenten fasting begins.

The word translates to "Fasting Night" in English.