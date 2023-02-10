EMMAUS, Pa. - The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

According to Convenience Store News, of the 54% of people who plan to watch the big game this year, roughly half of them will be doing so in the comfort of their own home.

Considering the game is in Chandler, AZ a lot of Eagles fans will be staying home and hosting watch parties. For some fans, that means going all out, ordering Eagles themed treats like cookies, cakes and cupcakes.

The staff at Louie’s Bakery in Emmaus says they’ve been inundated with orders this week.

“A lot of times it'll be sold before we even are able to put it out,” Manager, Kira Moser, said.

She says it’s been hard keeping up with demand. In most cases, the cookies are flying off the shelves just as quickly, if not faster than they’re being made.

“We have four decorators that don't usually do the cookies, but they've all chipped in and done cookies pretty much every day this past week so that we can fill the orders,” Lori Dzumaga, Owner of Louie’s Bakery, said.

It’s safe to say it’s been all hands on deck for the team. One batch of customized cookies can take up to two hours just to decorate. That doesn’t include the baking time.

This time of the year is usually pretty busy for bakeries considering Valentines Day is right around the corner.

After Christmas is our slow time of the year,” Dzumaga said. “We always look forward to like Valentine's Day to put a bump in our business.”

This year there’s an extra bump in business, something Dzumaga says they’re prepared for. Although Dzumaga says she’s concerned the day of love is being forgotten about, and come Monday, they’ll be inundated with last minutes Valentines Day orders.

“We are fearing a big rush in here on Monday to pick up our Rose cupcakes and cookies and our chocolate covered strawberries.”