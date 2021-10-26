BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is doing what he can to raise the minimum wage on his own.
He signed an executive order last week requiring new minimum wages for any business receiving state grants or tax breaks.
"At New Bethany we already have a minimum wage of $13 an hour and we try to move people up to $15 as quickly as we can. So I think it's a really wonderful policy," said Marc Rittle, the Executive Director of New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem, which relies on state funds for some of its work.
Although the move will increase overhead for the non-profit, he thinks it's the right thing to do.
"This prevents people from being homeless in the first place, so this is a really great step in the right direction," Rittle said.
Businesses and organizations will have to pay at least $13.50 an hour to continue qualifying for those funds. In July 2024, that will move up to $15. They also need to offer paid sick leave.
Some groups, like The National Federation of Independent Business, have slammed the move.
"The basis of this topic is the minimum wage - whether market driven or government driven - is going to raise, and more rapid than I think people anticipated," said Tony Iannelli, President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"15 is almost the minimum you have to pay to retain good people."
Iannelli points out that in most regards, we're already there, if not higher.
"I think as long as it's gradual, a business can forecast, get ready for it, make some changes, cut costs if they need, raise some prices," Ianelli said.
Two state departments have been directed to verify if businesses are meeting requirements.
"If you receive a government grant, your books are open. And they should be open anyway for any organization," Rittle said.