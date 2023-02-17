BETHLEHEM, Pa. - To meet a growing medical industry, Ben Franklin Technology Partners Northeast is launching a new fund to invest in new businesses and technologies.

"About 25 percent of our clients are in what we consider life science and health care technology," said Wayne Barz, Chief Investment Officer for Ben Franklin. He says they're using $2.5 million in total to provide $250,000 in funding for businesses that commit at least $50,000 on their own.

The funding came through the American Rescue Plan and is open to hospitals, universities, and private businesses.

"Things like new drug development, medical devices, diagnostics, in particular," Barz said. "So it's software that hospitals use to schedule nurses, for instance. It's a whole host of services and software."

"We have already in the Lehigh Valley about 170 facilities in life sciences, and that's everything from laboratories and research facilities to manufacturing centers to logistics centers," said George Lewis, the Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Research with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

He says specifically in the Lehigh Valley, the life sciences sector is growing rapidly, with 1 million square feet of space added since 2021.

The average salary is around $97,000 a year.

"The life science industry in the U.S. is really clustered in an area that stretches from New England down to the Carolinas," Lewis said. "We sit right at the heart of that."

Ben Franklin is currently looking for applicants in its 21-county area.

"If we have great success with the first $2.5 million, we may set aside additional money," Barz said.