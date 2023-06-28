L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A local business and local non-profit team up for an event all about giving in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County Wednesday night.

Employees of the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union joined members of the non-profit "Joyful Giving" to make gift bags with essential items for people in need.

The bags included things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and lotion.

The president of Joyful Giving says the project is bigger than the items in the bags.

"It starts that conversation about giving back in the community cause some people don't know, don't realize 10 minutes down the street from where they live people are out in the elements," said President Hannah Votta Coleman.

Joyful Giving's founder tells us that so far her company has given out half-a-million "joyful bags" in the Lehigh Valley and made nearly 700 Wednesday night.