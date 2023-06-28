L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Everyone needs a little joy in their lives, and that joy can come in a little bag.

A local nonprofit has been teaming up with businesses in the community to help provide for those in need.

The nonprofit, Joyful Giving, makes gift bags with things like toothbrushes, toothpaste and lotion, and adds in a bit of chocolate and ties it off with a bow.

The nonprofit wants everyone to feel like they deserve a gift, even if they can't afford one.

Joyful Giving pairs up with businesses in the community to help package and ship the care bags. They want to help people without making people feel ashamed of getting the help.

Its founder says it's a great way to bring the community together and create change.

"It starts that conversation about giving back in the community cause some people don't know, don't realize 10 minutes down the street from where they live people are out in the elements," said President Hannah Votta Coleman.

She says her company has given out a half-million "joyful bags" in the Lehigh Valley so far.

They packed nearly 700 gift bags during an event Wednesday night with employees of the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.