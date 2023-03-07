EMMAUS, Pa. - The U.S. government is stepping in after a series of deadly and dangerous train derailments.

The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the safety culture of Norfolk Southern. That investigation includes the massive derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border where toxic materials were leaked into the environment.

Many towns in our area have freight trains running right through them, including Emmaus. Just steps away from the Triangle are the railroad tracks with dozens of train cars passing through each day.

"The railroad from an industry standpoint," business owner Wesley Barrett of Wesley Works Real Estate says. "It's been here forever and it's one of the reasons why Emmaus is here."

Barrett says the sounds are constant but expected. Other business owners in the area say they're used to them, especially their constant and loud horns.

"Almost any business owner can tell you the story of 'yeah, I was on the phone, but hold on one second,' then the train horn hits, and then you can continue your conversation," Barrett says.

His real estate office on Chestnut Street is just about a block from the tracks. He says in terms of safety, it's not much of a concern.

"Everyone kind of knows the stories of the train," he says. "Some real, some not."

But none he says are quite as catastrophic as the situation to our west.

A Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, right on the border of Pennsylvania, last month in early February caused a toxic chemical spill. The situation is still not sitting well with people that were impacted.

Now the National Transportation Safety Board is taking action. The federal agency says it will be investigating the safety culture of Norfolk Southern. The NTSB's announcement on Tuesday comes just hours after a conductor was hit and killed at an Ohio Steel Facility. The railway company says it's cooperating.

"We're cooperating with the NTSB," Senior Communications Manager at Norfolk Southern Connor Spielmaker said.

"We're cooperating with the local, state, federal resources to make sure that we investigate them fully, understand what could be done better, and make Norfolk Southern an even safer railroad."