BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Mark Dennis owns the Hanoverville Roadhouse Restaurant in Bethlehem.
He says despite some tough times during the pandemic, business has actually picked up a lot lately.
"Actually turning away business on the weekends with the staff that we have, so I can't really ask for too much more right now," Dennis says.
A lot of his good business comes from divers on their way to or from the nearby Dutch Springs, who stop by to fuel up.
"Larger groups of the scuba divers have been coming in from this Dutch Springs group. Four, eight, 12 people every day we're open. They're here for lunch, they're here for dinner. They do night dives, so they stop here for dinner before they do the night dives," he explains.
That business is why he - and other local business owners - are watching a plan that's been threatening to close the Dutch Springs quarry.
Developer Trammell Crow Co. had initial plans to put up warehouses and fence off the quarry, but company leaders say they have since realized the importance of the diving site for recreational diving, scuba certification and a spot where first responders train.
Now, the plan is to keep Dutch Springs open.
Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board just made approvals on the idea. Now all that's left is final approval from Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, because the land is in both those areas.
"I'm very happy with where we're at right now, I'm happy that things - they decided to keep Dutch Springs open that's really gonna help us," Dennis says.
He says he's glad for the divers' business, and he's glad for the divers, too.
Dennis says it's a win-win in a world where lately, we've all been encouraging each other to just keep swimming.