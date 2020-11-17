ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Restaurant owners were holding their breath Tuesday, bracing to be told to close their doors again. Thankfully for them, that's not what happened.
"Absolute sense of relief, you know, as we near the holidays, a critical point for any business," said Ed Hanna, owner of Union and Finch in Allentown.
"That is good news and we're actually incredibly pleased our guests have been so respectful," said Heidi Borelli, co-founder of Greenhouse Enoteca, also in Allentown.
Generally, the holidays are a huge earning period for the industry and restaurants need every dollar to offset the massive losses they're taking this year.
"We're already getting people canceling small holiday parties that they've already planned with us," Finch said. "Naturally we're going to try to sustain our outdoor seating as long as we can."
On Monday, Philadelphia announced it would end indoor dining all together, again. We reached out to our local cities to see if they have similar plans. So far, the city of Allentown says it does not, as of now. We haven't heard back from Bethlehem and Easton.
But with the record COVID numbers in the last few weeks, business owners we spoke to don't think they're out of the woods yet.
"I do think that it's probably inevitable, that something's going to happen," Finch said.
"If we go back to take away, will have a really strong initiative. We're ready. We have plans," Borelli said.
"A lot of sleepless nights just wondering what we can do next and trying to be innovative," Finch said.
Restaurant owners are cautiously optimistic they will be able to remain open at 50% capacity, but they also have to keep in the back of their minds a game plan in case that changes. They say the back and forth is exhausting but they will do what they have to do to remain open.