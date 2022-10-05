ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Golden Gate Diner in Allentown has been a city staple for 34 years.

"I can't say enough about them. They are terrific," said Richard Wilburn of Allentown.

For more than a decade, they've benefited greatly from IronPigs fans, who stop in to have a meal before the first pitch.

"Right now, we have at least a dozen groups that come before the game," said Gus Mikroudis, Co-Owner of Golden Gate Diner.

"Before any of the games we go to, we come here for dinner," said Wilburn.

But the future of the IronPigs is up in the air. The Triple-A affiliate for the Phillies is required to complete upgrades to their stadium by April 2023. And if they don't, the city loses the 'Pigs, and restaurants like the Golden Gate Diner lose customers.

"I'm certain it will affect us to some degree. How much I do not know," said Mikroudis.

Fans aren't too happy hearing the team's fate is unknown.

"I'd hate to see them leave. I think it'd be a big mistake for the city and for the Phillies," said Paul Elhoff of Allentown.

"How can I remain a Phillies fan if they take my team away?"

The stadium's upgrades would include an expanded clubhouse, new locker rooms, training facilities and a new centerfield entrance. The cost for the upgrades is estimated to be around $9.5 million.

The City Council's budget and finance committee proposed to contribute $1.5 million, which is a decision that still remains up in the air.

Council members against the funding for the upgrades maintain the city has greater needs to spend the federal funds on.

In the meantime, fans hold out hope that the IronPigs will get the $9.5 million they need.

"Oh I think itll get worked out," said Elhoff.