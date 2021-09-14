The business community is waiting to hear more details on President Joe Biden's new COVID vaccine mandate.
In a statement to 69 News, a Department of Labor spokesperson said - in part - OSHA is working on an Emergency Temporary Standard, which will impact over 80 million workers in the private sector and will require businesses to offer paid time off for vaccinations.
A new analysis from Goldman Sachs says it will get 12 million more people vaccinated.
Tony Iannelli with the greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce says he's surprised how many people haven't gotten vaccinated. He thinks they should.
However, he says a mandate may hurt businesses already struggling - especially the $14,000 fine that comes with it.
"You know the biggest issue is I need people – I can't find people – to sort of pile on and give that another reason isn't going to be helpful," Ianelli said.
We reached out to some of our larger employers for reaction - they seem ready to comply.
In a statement, Olympus said- in part - to 69 News: "We are supportive of efforts to encourage widespread vaccination and other preventative measures to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control," and that they're still assessing the plan.
PPL said - in part - they continue to encourage vaccination - and "(are) aware of the new mandates and are preparing to comply with any resulting regulation that may be issued. B. Braun said the same.
"A lot of businesses are actually relieved that these are going into place. And we've heard a lot of feedback from the business roundtable and others that this will help create safer workplaces," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.