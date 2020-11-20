BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The holiday season is the most critical time of the year for retail, and never more so than this year.
"From August 1 until December 31, we make about 70%, sometimes almost 80%, of our year sales," said Danielle Mulligan, who owns the Gem Shop.
And luckily, businesses on Main Street in Bethlehem say they're happy with the sales coming in so far, which are coming earlier than ever before.
"We are definitely seeing customers coming out earlier and checking those names off that list," Mulligan said.
And she's not alone. Lisa DiDonato is the manager of Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom.
"We're seeing people come in earlier, it's interesting, they even come early in the day right when the store opens to avoid crowds," DiDonato said.
Both businesses have expanded their hours to accommodate early shoppers and are turning to online sales to maximize their revenues.
"You can browse our website, place your order and opt for in-store pickup," DiDonato said.
Mulligan has even started Facebook Live sales so shoppers can get a more in-person experience.
"We always steered away from online sales and we never had an e-commerce website," Mulligan said.
And they say thankfully, it seems to be working so far.
"We are looking forward and we feel like we can handle this," Mulligan said.
"I think with the spike of numbers, I don't know what's gonna happen tomorrow, but so far-knock on wood-we've been doing well," DiDonato said.