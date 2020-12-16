EASTON, Pa. - A winter wonderland of snow might set the mood for Christmas but some businesses say a white out just days before one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year isn't great timing.
The Easton Market reports brisk business of people buying essentials like bread, milk, wine and chocolate on Wednesday morning.
Market District Director Megan McBride said the days leading up to Christmas are crucial for sales.
It will be up to individual vendors to decide if they will open on Thursday.
"On top of an already challenging year this is just kind of adding to the fun. As soon as the snow stops though, our heated tent will be open for folks to enjoy. We're kind of hoping we'll get by it won't be as bad as what they say," McBride said.
"It's [snow] very seasonally appropriate. If anything else it will make everything look beautiful and Christmasy."
Ron Morris, co-owner of Mercantile Home on Northampton Street, said 2020 has been the year for shopping local but doing it online.
"I don't know how much a snow storm is going to hurt us because everything has already been a little bit different and people are looking at different ways. Perhaps staying home people will look through our website and do a little ore shopping because they'll have some time to do it," Morris said.