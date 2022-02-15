EASTON, Pa. - Businesses in the region appear to be positive about the future, according to a new Business Sentiment Index done by economist Kamran Afshar and the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"Compared to last January is 25% above that. In other words, that is a sea change," Afshar said.
The new sentiment score is 63.8 out of 100. That's only 1% lower than January of 2019. A score of 50 or below signals a recession.
The Index surveys around 1,000 businesses.
"Businesses are aware that right now is not the best environment and there are a lot of issues. However, when you ask them about the future, all of the sudden many of those worries appear to be just in the past," Afshar said.
"Now I think we're at a point where there is a lot of uncertainty but the people I talk with aren't anxious about it," said Mike Woodland, the co-owner of two businesses - Dan's Camera and Fast Signs Easton.
Although different, he expects both to grow in the months ahead.
"We're really seeing a lot of business bouncing back. We had a lot of orders that were started, either approved, or we were in the design stage and we kind of hit the pause button," Woodland said.
"And now that we're kind of, well we are, not only are all of those starting back up but I'm really pleased to see the number of new people starting businesses."
The only area of the survey to go down was revenue expectations. That is due to inflation. The Producer Price index rose another 1% in January, according to new numbers out Tuesday.
"Consumer expectations of inflation have dropped very slightly but at least it has not gone up," Afshar said.