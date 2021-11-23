BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - President Joe Biden is tapping the nation's oil reserves, releasing 50 million barrels of oil, and working with other countries in an effort to stop the rapid price climb at the pump.
"High gas prices. This is a problem. Not just here in the United States but around the world," Biden said.
"I'm just concerned about inflation in general, where does it stop?" asked Andy Plank, owner of Blue Eagle Logistics in Breinigsville.
Plank says his fuel costs are up 39% from last year. He's not confident this release will do much.
Ironically, crude futures went up Tuesday because there are reports OPEC could slow production even further in response.
"Some of those costs we can pass on to customers, but in some cases we have contracts that are fixed-price contracts," Plank said.
Data from AAA showed the national average for gasoline on Tuesday to be about $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania's average was a bit higher- $3.59. Lehigh and Northampton counties are right around the average - both at $3.58.
A year ago, the average for Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton was $2.43.
"We're just not sure. It's been a very unusual 20 months, so we're not sure what the effect will be this winter," said Tom Jebron, President of Trans Bridge Lines.
Jebran says the fuel they use was up about $1 from last year, but they have seen a 20-cent drop in the last two weeks. He hopes it continues.
"We're hoping that it will decrease and keep going down and then we'll readjust our commuter fares every time it goes down," Jebron said.