In 2018 Zach Long left his life in Slatington and headed to Penn State University.
"Penn State was always the dream school. This is where I wanted to be," Long said.
As college kicked off, he says he started to get sick almost every week.
"I was getting cold after cold, sore throat after sore throat," Long said. "My heart started racing, my vision started getting blurry."
Soon, he would hear three words that would change his life forever.
"You have cancer."
"You never think you're gonna be the kid that hears you have cancer," Long said.
Zach was diagnosed with leukemia. The next year would consist of countless treatments and visits to doctors.
He says the one thing that helped him in his journey to being cancer free was his support system in the both the Lehigh and Happy Valleys. It was the support from Penn State that pushed him to get involved in THON, the 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon for childhood cancer.
"I owe everything to them," Long said. "They might not know me or my story, but everything they did was what my family needed to get through my fight."
This year THON will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
"We are super excited to see the magic that comes to life this weekend," said Ashley Ouzomgi, with THON Media Relations.
And Long's strategy for dancing for 46 hours straight?
"If you just keep a positive mindset, you get involved in the moment and the atmosphere, you let the atmosphere carry you," Long said.